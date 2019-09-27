(News in aggiornamento)

Sono partiti in tutto il mondo i cortei per il terzo “Global Climate Strike”.

“La crisi climatica sta arrivando e dobbiamo fare tutto il possibile per fermarla”, grida il fiume di manifestanti sceso nelle piazze.

Di seguito abbiamo raccolto i primi video e foto che circolano sui social network.

Venezia (diretta: la Repubblica)

Roma (QualEnergia.it):

 

 

 

Milano (foto prese dai social network):

 

 

Magyarország (Global Climate Strike Ungheria)

 

Helsinki

Auckland:

 

Potrebbe interessarti anche: