(News in aggiornamento)

Sono partiti in tutto il mondo i cortei per il terzo “Global Climate Strike”.

“La crisi climatica sta arrivando e dobbiamo fare tutto il possibile per fermarla”, grida il fiume di manifestanti sceso nelle piazze.

Di seguito abbiamo raccolto i primi video e foto che circolano sui social network.

Venezia (diretta: la Repubblica)

Roma (QualEnergia.it):

Milano (foto prese dai social network):

Magyarország (Global Climate Strike Ungheria)

Helsinki

Auckland:

HUGE! #Dunedin , #NewZealand . Thousands rising up as the #GlobalClimateStrike begins!

LOOK AT ALL THOSE PEOPLE out for the Auckland #ClimateStrike. Reports are over 170,000 striking nationwide.

We have solutions to the #ClimateEmergency, let’s listen to the science and implement them.#ActOnClimate #climate #energy #go100re #GreenNewDeal #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/gNbXkM3rVd

— Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) September 27, 2019