Sono partiti in tutto il mondo i cortei per il terzo “Global Climate Strike”.
“La crisi climatica sta arrivando e dobbiamo fare tutto il possibile per fermarla”, grida il fiume di manifestanti sceso nelle piazze.
Di seguito abbiamo raccolto i primi video e foto che circolano sui social network.
Venezia (diretta: la Repubblica)
Roma (QualEnergia.it):
Milano (foto prese dai social network):
Magyarország (Global Climate Strike Ungheria)
Helsinki
Auckland:
HUGE! #Dunedin, #NewZealand. Thousands rising up as the #GlobalClimateStrike begins!
There is not time to waste, there is no planet B. #ActOnClimate #climatestrike #FridayForFuture #climate #energy #go100re #GreenNewDeal @GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/M6EYNnm6mj
— Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) September 27, 2019
LOOK AT ALL THOSE PEOPLE out for the Auckland #ClimateStrike. Reports are over 170,000 striking nationwide.
We have solutions to the #ClimateEmergency, let’s listen to the science and implement them.#ActOnClimate #climate #energy #go100re #GreenNewDeal #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/gNbXkM3rVd
— Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) September 27, 2019