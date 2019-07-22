22 Luglio 2019

Amsterdam, 2-3 Ottobre 2019

RE-Source 2019 will be Europe’s leading corporate energy procurement event.

Multinational corporations, renewable energy developers and senior decision-makers will gather at Europe’s premier PPA event to learn, network and do business.

The world’s largest gathering of renewable energy buyers and suppliers is back – and after fantastic feedback to last year’s event, we have decided to continue our corporate renewable energy sourcing discussions in the same location: the exquisite Hotel Okura in Amsterdam.

With more markets opening up to the corporate renewable sourcing opportunity, RE-Source 2019 is the perfect platform to network, learn and do business with key players from both the buyer and supplier side.

This year, we’ll have further B2B matchmaking activities, deep dive breakout sessions and we’re extending the meetings to include more diverse buyer and supplier groups.

Info: http://resource-event.eu/