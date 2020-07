28 Luglio 2020

EoLIS 2020 will be a three-day event, from 18-20 November 2020 organised by WindEurope.

But you can expect the same expert-led programme as well as innovative networking opportunities on our online event platform.

Every day will begin with a plenary on a specific topic followed by conference sessions diving deeper into the subject: Repowering; Lifetime Extension; Decommissioning; and Recycling.

Info: EoLIS 2020