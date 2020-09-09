9 Settembre 2020

Friday, 11th September 2020 | h. 10.30 – 12.30 | English language event

Italy will need to reach 30 GW of photovoltaic power in the next 10 years to meet the commitments made in its National Energy and Climate Plan. What are the opportunities for foreign operators to invest and build new PV systems in Italy and what are the procedures for installing them?

Thanks to a webinar organised by ITALIA SOLARE, participants will get an overview of the regulatory context region by region with a special focus on Lazio, Apulia and Sicily. Expert speakers will also analyse in detail the opportunities offered by subsidies and market parity.

Info: Italia Solare