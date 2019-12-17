17 Dicembre 2019

Palma di Maiorca, 1-3 Aprile 2020

The third International Conference on Solar Technologies and Hybrid Mini-Grids to improve energy access will take place at the University of the Balearic Islands in Palma de Mallorca, Spain from 1 to 3 April 2020.

The main objective of the conference is to provide an opportunity for an exchange between practitioners from the industry, academia and development institutions working in the field of decentralized energy.

The conference will cover technical, business and management aspects of solar technologies and mini grids with the aim of sharing experiences, learning from each other and networking.

Info: International Conference on Solar Technologies and Hybrid Mini-Grids