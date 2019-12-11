Resource Assessment & Analysis of Operating Wind Farms
Call for abstracts
General Abstracts requirements – for all topics
- Innovative content: abstracts should contain new work, not yet published.
- No commercial content please: overtly commercial abstracts will be rejected.
- Contribution to industry knowledge: abstracts should strive to present data or results that can contribute to bringing the industry forward.
- The correct topic should be selected to ensure correct scoring. The content of the abstract must be topic related. It is the responsibility of the submitter to ensure that abstracts are submitted under the correct topic. The programme committee is aware that some of the topics and sub-topics might overlap with one and another, it will be taken into account when reviewing and during the build-up of the programme. In the meantime, please select the category that would be closer to your abstract.
- Abstract format: plain text (no tables, graphs, charts or images) around 500 words.
Deadline: 10 january 2020