Amsterdam, 4-5 Novembre 2025

Event for clean energy buyers and suppliers

This year, the focus is helping corporate energy buyers to stay on track to meet their 2050 net-zero goals, amid a challenging business environment.

  • Network with 1400+ participants
  • Learn from and engage with 100+ senior political and industry speakers
  • Be part of the 400+ prescheduled B2B meetings between clean energy buyers and suppliers.

And for corporate buyers, a refreshed programme of activities on 3 November where you can pick up the basics, learn about innovative trends, and network with your peers.

Whether you’re an experienced buyer or seller, or just starting out, RE-Source is where you will get fresh insight on competitive renewable energy solutions.

Info: RE-Source 2025

