International Sustainable Energy Conference (ISEC) 2024

The focus of ISEC 2024 will be on how we can achieve energy sovereignty within a time horizon dictated by climate change and defined by politics.

Global solutions such as the transformation of our economic system towards a sustainable circular economy, the complete phase-out of fossil fuels, the implementation of sector coupling and energy storage systems as well as the smart electrification of the energy supply will be the focus of the presentations and discussions.

ISEC 2022 welcomed around 400 participants from 30 countries to exciting presentations and intensive discussions on the topic of transforming the energy system.

Organizer: AEE INTEC

Info: ISEC 2024