23 Novembre 2020

7th edition of the Greening the Islands e_Convention

International Conference and Exhibition

The GTI e_Convention is the global event dedicated to the innovative solutions for the self-sufficiency and sustainability of islands.

The event is entirely digital and includes the international conference, now in its 7th edition, and the exhibition. Islands around the world connect with governments, corporates and academia to share their common experiences through a digital platform and match island needs and innovative solutions.

ADMISSION IS FREE.

Info: www.greeningtheislands.net/index.php/e_convention-home/