The launch webinar of the EU Renewable Energy Permitting: State of Play report will take place online on September 9th at 14:00 CEST. The webinar will feature a presentation of the report, including national case examples on permitting practices, followed by a panel discussions with leading experts and stakeholders.
The main aspects that will be discussed during the webinar, include
- RED III permitting rules: current state of play across Europe
- Assessment of best practices and lessons learned
- Main national-level challenges and how EU policymakers can provide further support to EU member state
Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OEGM8mMmTUaRo9hGnGI33Q#/registration