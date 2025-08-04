INFODATA ENERGIA

Home > Eventi >EU Renewable Energy Permitting: State of Play

EU Renewable Energy Permitting: State of Play

  • 4 Agosto 2025

online, 9 Settembre 2025

The webinar will feature a presentation of the report, including national case examples on permitting practices, followed by a panel discussions with leading experts and stakeholders.

The launch webinar of the EU Renewable Energy Permitting: State of Play report will take place online on September 9th at 14:00 CEST. The webinar will feature a presentation of the report, including national case examples on permitting practices, followed by a panel discussions with leading experts and stakeholders.

The main aspects that will be discussed during the webinar, include

  • RED III permitting rules: current state of play across Europe
  • Assessment of best practices and lessons learned
  • Main national-level challenges and how EU policymakers can provide further support to EU member state

Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OEGM8mMmTUaRo9hGnGI33Q#/registration 

