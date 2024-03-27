“Advancing Integrated PV in Europe” is an interactive workshop dedicated to integrated PV and organised by the Horizon Europe project Increase.

Date and time: 24th April 2024, 14:00-18:00

Location: Thon Hotel EU, Rue de la Loi 75, Brussels, Belgium – In-person only

PV integration is a solution aimed at expanding available surfaces such as buildings, highways, and bridges for generating renewable electricity.

This addresses the challenge of space in the energy transition, considering economic, social, and cultural factors, particularly in urban areas.

The Increase project’s workshop seeks to gather stakeholders from various sectors to ensure Integrated PV solutions meet the built environment’s needs.

The roundtable will gather representatives from construction, PV, DSOs, regulators, architects, finance, insurance, and planning bodies at the European level. It aims to discuss and overcome barriers in standards, legal, regulatory, and economic aspects, while enhancing stakeholder perception and expertise in IPV adoption.

