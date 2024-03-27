INFODATA ENERGIA

Rinnovabili elettriche: 34,3% (26 mar) - PUN: 88,95 €/MWh (28 mar) - Petrolio WTI: 81,35 $/b - Gas Eu TTF: 27,10 €/MWh - CO2: 64,63 €/ton - clicca e scopri altri dati
Abbonamento PRO
slenergyleaderboardmarzo2024gif
TUTTE LE VOCI +

Categorie

Categorie

INFODATA ENERGIA

Rinnovabili elettriche: 34,3% (26 mar) - PUN: 88,95 €/MWh (28 mar) - Petrolio WTI: 81,35 $/b - Gas Eu TTF: 27,10 €/MWh - CO2: 64,63 €/ton - clicca e scopri altri dati
Logo QualEnergia
Mini Cart 0

Il tuo carrello è vuoto.

TUTTE LE VOCI +

Categorie

Most PopularNews

Advancing Integrated PV in Europe

  • 27 Marzo 2024

CATEGORIE:

Brussels, 24 Aprile 2024

ADV
image_pdfimage_print

“Advancing Integrated PV in Europe” is an interactive workshop dedicated to integrated PV and organised by the Horizon Europe project Increase.

Date and time: 24th April 2024, 14:00-18:00

Location: Thon Hotel EU, Rue de la Loi 75, Brussels, Belgium – In-person only

PV integration is a solution aimed at expanding available surfaces such as buildings, highways, and bridges for generating renewable electricity.

This addresses the challenge of space in the energy transition, considering economic, social, and cultural factors, particularly in urban areas.

The Increase project’s workshop seeks to gather stakeholders from various sectors to ensure Integrated PV solutions meet the built environment’s needs.

The roundtable will gather representatives from construction, PV, DSOs, regulators, architects, finance, insurance, and planning bodies at the European level. It aims to discuss and overcome barriers in standards, legal, regulatory, and economic aspects, while enhancing stakeholder perception and expertise in IPV adoption.

Info: Advancing Integrated PV in Europe

 

Tutti gli eventi
TAGS:
Potrebbero interessarti
ADV

Ultimi articoli
  • 27 Marzo 2024
Un ragno di alluminio per tagliare i costi dell’eolico in mare
  • 27 Marzo 2024
PRO
Fotovoltaico, la Turchia introduce dazi antidumping sui moduli dall’Asia
  • 27 Marzo 2024
Nuovo ecobonus auto, decreto “controfirmato pochi giorni fa”
  • 27 Marzo 2024
Bonus edilizi, nuova stretta del governo: stop totale allo sconto in fattura

Potrebbero interessarti:

News dalle aziende

News dalle aziende

Tutte le News dalle Aziende

Banner 300 x 250 sopra eventi

Banner laterale sotto prossimi eventi

Prossimi eventi

PROSSIMI EVENTI

Tutti gli eventi

Ultimi articoli

QualEnergia.it

Il portale web che analizza mercati e scenari
per accelerare la decarbonizzazione dell'economia.


Editore: Qualenergia srl
Via Genova, 23 – 00184 Roma
P.IVA 12597301006
REA 1387046

MENU
PER LE AZIENDE

Promuovi la tua Azienda su QualEnergia.it.
Scrivi a: [email protected]

Qualenergia è testata registrata presso Tribunale Civile di Roma Sezione per la Stampa Registrazione n. 316/2007 del 19/7/2007

Editore di QualEnergia.it: Qualenergia srl
Via Genova 23 - 00184 Roma
P.IVA 12597301006
Numero di iscrizione ROC: 38552

È vietata la riproduzione di articoli pubblicati su QualEnergia.it senza espressa autorizzazione scritta della redazione.

® 2024 QualEnergia.it | Note legali e Privacy | Cookie Policy | Termini e Condizioni

×