  • 13 Febbraio 2024

Graz (Austria), 10 Aprile 2024

This year, the European Technology and Innovation Platform on Renewable Heating and Cooling (RHC-ETIP) will host its annual event, the 100% RHC Event, on April 10, 2024, in Graz, Austria, as part of the ISEC conference framework.

In a 90-minute session, information about RHC-ETIP and insights from the platform’s horizontal working groups will be shared focusing on the coupling of heating and power sectors, innovative concepts in districts and cities, solutions for individual buildings, and the decarbonization of heat demand in industries, featuring experts in the respective fields.

The session will also feature an engaging panel discussion titled “How to fully decarbonize the heating and cooling sector in Europe”, with participation from experts in research, industry, and policy.

They will discuss the challenges and opportunities for achieving a sustainable heating and cooling sector in Europe, emphasizing approaches to increase energy efficiency, deployment and integration of more renewable heating and cooling technologies, and foster cross-sectoral collaboration to decarbonize heating and cooling in the EU.

Info: 100% RHC Event

×