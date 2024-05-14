European Sustainable Energy Week 2024

EUSEW 2024 is a hybrid event. Speakers and attendees can participate both in Brussels (in the European Commission’s Charlemagne building and the Martin’s Brussels EU Hotel) and online.

It is organised by the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) and the Directorate-General for Energy.

With 7 plenaries, 60 plus policy sessions, Energy Fair stands and the fifth edition of the European Youth Energy Day, EUSEW 2024 is set to be at the forefront of the discussion on energy transition.

Programme