ENEL X is looking for a Senior Sustainability Consultant within the Circular & Sustainability Unit of Enel X in Italy.
What you will do:
- Scouting, business development and management of client portfolio;
- Development of sustainability/circular strategic plans and roadmaps for large companies and SME able to drive organizations towards environmental improvements and decarbonization process;
- Management of indirect channels with commercial partners;
- Coordination with all relevant internal units (Sales, Marketing, Communication, Operation, etc) in order to integrate strategies and targets;
- Liaise with institutions and associations in order to develop local networks, communicating Enel X Sustainability and Circular Economy Programs.
Who you are:
Master degree in Engineering or Science with focus on material science and/or environmental science, and:
- 5 + years of experience in environmental matters with a focus on eco-design, life cycle assessment and Circular Economy;
- Industry or consulting experience, delivering professional services;
- Deep understanding of environmental sustainability best practices, trends, innovation, and solutions;
- Skilled in synthesizing qualitative/quantitative data, recognizing patterns and identify non-prescriptive solutions;
- Ability to deeply engage clients, identifying and delivering insightful questions;
- Experienced in advanced financial and strategic planning techniques as well as competitive market analysis;
- Experienced in energy efficiency strategies;
- Experience in demand management, metering and monitoring, energy audit, plant optimization, building systems and equipment, PPA development, solar planning/installation/management, battery and storage, distributed energy resources, wind;
- A proven track record of solving complex business issues and delivering client satisfaction;
- Relevant industry certifications (e.g. PE, CEM, CWEP, LEED, CEA, LCA) are a plus.
What we search in you:
- Strong interpersonal relationship and leadership;
- Communication and negotiation skills;
- Ability to work in distributed delivery environment and foster collaborative teams;
- Experience leading and developing cross-functional teams in a matrixed organization and managing complex projects and programs;
- Tenacious curiosity and passion to improve the world around you;
- English fluent.
What we offer: permanent contract in Rome.
You can apply within 22/03/2020
Find out more information on our website: https://www.enelx.com/en/who-we-are