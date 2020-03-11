ENEL X is looking for a Senior Sustainability Consultant within the Circular & Sustainability Unit of Enel X in Italy.

What you will do:

Scouting, business development and management of client portfolio;

Development of sustainability/circular strategic plans and roadmaps for large companies and SME able to drive organizations towards environmental improvements and decarbonization process;

Management of indirect channels with commercial partners;

Coordination with all relevant internal units (Sales, Marketing, Communication, Operation, etc) in order to integrate strategies and targets;

Liaise with institutions and associations in order to develop local networks, communicating Enel X Sustainability and Circular Economy Programs.

Who you are:

Master degree in Engineering or Science with focus on material science and/or environmental science, and:

5 + years of experience in environmental matters with a focus on eco-design, life cycle assessment and Circular Economy;

Industry or consulting experience, delivering professional services;

Deep understanding of environmental sustainability best practices, trends, innovation, and solutions;

Skilled in synthesizing qualitative/quantitative data, recognizing patterns and identify non-prescriptive solutions;

Ability to deeply engage clients, identifying and delivering insightful questions;

Experienced in advanced financial and strategic planning techniques as well as competitive market analysis;

Experienced in energy efficiency strategies;

Experience in demand management, metering and monitoring, energy audit, plant optimization, building systems and equipment, PPA development, solar planning/installation/management, battery and storage, distributed energy resources, wind;

A proven track record of solving complex business issues and delivering client satisfaction;

Relevant industry certifications (e.g. PE, CEM, CWEP, LEED, CEA, LCA) are a plus.

What we search in you:

Strong interpersonal relationship and leadership;

Communication and negotiation skills;

Ability to work in distributed delivery environment and foster collaborative teams;

Experience leading and developing cross-functional teams in a matrixed organization and managing complex projects and programs;

Tenacious curiosity and passion to improve the world around you;

English fluent.

What we offer: permanent contract in Rome.

You can apply within 22/03/2020

Find out more information on our website: https://www.enelx.com/en/who-we-are

