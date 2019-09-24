Il discorso di Greta Thunberg al vertice Onu di New York, con traduzione e trascrizione.

“L’ecosistema sta collassando, siamo all’inizio di un’estinzione di massa, e tutto ciò di cui voi parlate sono soldi, favole e crescita economica (…) La scienza da trent’anni è chiara ma voi distogliete lo sguardo, come osate?”.

Il potente discorso tenuto dalla giovanissima attivista svedese Greta Thunberg, ieri davanti all’Assemblea generale delle Nazioni Unite.

La traduzione (a cura di QualEnergia.it):

“Il mio messaggio è che vi guarderemo”.

“È tutto sbagliato. Non dovrei essere quassù. Dovrei essere a scuola, dall’altra parte dell’oceano. Eppure tutti voi venite da noi giovani per cercare la speranza. Come osate!

“Avete rubato i miei sogni e la mia infanzia con le vostre parole vuote. E questo nonostante io sia tra i più fortunati. Le persone stanno soffrendo. Le persone stanno morendo. L’intero ecosistema sta crollando. Siamo all’inizio di un’estinzione di massa, e tutto quello di cui riuscite a parlare è di soldi e fiabe della crescita economica eterna. Come osate!

“Per più di 30 anni, la scienza è stata chiarissima. Come osate continuare a distogliere lo sguardo e venire qui dicendo che state facendo abbastanza, quando la politiche e le soluzioni necessarie ancora non si vedono lontanamente.

“Dite che ci sentite e che capite l’urgenza. Ma non importa quanto sia triste e arrabbiata, non voglio crederci. Perché se davvero capiste la situazione e continuaste a non agire, allora sareste malvagi. E mi rifiuto di credere a questo.

“L’idea popolare di dimezzare le nostre emissioni in 10 anni ci dà solo il 50% di possibilità di rimanere al di sotto di 1,5 gradi [Celsius] e non elimina il rischio di innescare reazioni a catena irreversibili al di fuori del controllo umano.

“Il cinquanta percento può essere accettabile per voi. Ma quei numeri non tengono conto dei punti di non ritorno, delle reazioni a catena, del riscaldamento aggiuntivo nascosto dall’inquinamento atmosferico tossico o dell’equità e della giustizia climatica. Si affidano inoltre alla mia generazione affinchè rimuova centinaia di miliardi di tonnellate della vostra CO2 dall’aria con tecnologie che a malapena esistono.

“Quindi un rischio del 50% semplicemente non è accettabile per noi – noi che dobbiamo convivere con le conseguenze.

“Per avere una probabilità del 67% di rimanere al di sotto di un aumento della temperatura globale di 1,5 gradi – le migliori probabilità date dal [Gruppo intergovernativo di esperti sui cambiamenti climatici] – il 1 ° gennaio 2018 restavano 420 miliardi di tonnellate di CO2 da emettere. Oggi quella cifra è già scesa a meno di 350 miliardi di tonnellate .

“Come osate fingere che ciò possa essere risolto solo con il business as usual e con alcune soluzioni tecniche? Con i livelli di emissioni odierni, il budget di CO2 che ci resta sarà interamente consumato entro meno di 8 anni e mezzo.

“Non ci saranno soluzioni o piani presentati in linea con queste cifre qui oggi, perché questi numeri sono troppo scomodi. E non siete ancora abbastanza maturi per dire le cose come stanno.

“Ci state deludendo. Ma i giovani stanno iniziando a capire il vostro tradimento. Gli occhi di tutte le generazioni future sono su di voi. E se scegliete di fallire, vi dico: non vi perdoneremo mai.

“Non vi lasceremo farla franca. Proprio qui, proprio ora è dove tracciamo la linea. Il mondo si sta svegliando. E il cambiamento sta arrivando, che vi piaccia o no.

“Grazie.”

Il discorso in inglese:

“My message is that we’ll be watching you.

“This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you!

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!

“For more than 30 years, the science has been crystal clear. How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you’re doing enough, when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight.

“You say you hear us and that you understand the urgency. But no matter how sad and angry I am, I do not want to believe that. Because if you really understood the situation and still kept on failing to act, then you would be evil. And that I refuse to believe.

“The popular idea of cutting our emissions in half in 10 years only gives us a 50% chance of staying below 1.5 degrees [Celsius], and the risk of setting off irreversible chain reactions beyond human control.

“Fifty percent may be acceptable to you. But those numbers do not include tipping points, most feedback loops, additional warming hidden by toxic air pollution or the aspects of equity and climate justice. They also rely on my generation sucking hundreds of billions of tons of your CO2 out of the air with technologies that barely exist.

“So a 50% risk is simply not acceptable to us — we who have to live with the consequences.

“To have a 67% chance of staying below a 1.5 degrees global temperature rise – the best odds given by the [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] – the world had 420 gigatons of CO2 left to emit back on Jan. 1st, 2018. Today that figure is already down to less than 350 gigatons.

“How dare you pretend that this can be solved with just ‘business as usual’ and some technical solutions? With today’s emissions levels, that remaining CO2 budget will be entirely gone within less than 8 1/2 years.

“There will not be any solutions or plans presented in line with these figures here today, because these numbers are too uncomfortable. And you are still not mature enough to tell it like it is.

“You are failing us. But the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say: We will never forgive you.

“We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now is where we draw the line. The world is waking up. And change is coming, whether you like it or not.

“Thank you.”

Potrebbe interessarti anche: