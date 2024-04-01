INFODATA ENERGIA

Rinnovabili elettriche: 63,7% (31 mar) - PUN: 76,54 €/MWh (2 apr) - Petrolio WTI: 83,17 $/b - Gas Eu TTF: 27,34 €/MWh - CO2: 64,19 €/ton
Solarplaza Summit Italy. Solar & Storage

  • 1 Aprile 2024

Roma, 11 Luglio 2024

During the 8th edition of the Solarplaza Summit Italy, PV experts and professionals will share knowledge and practical experiences related to successfully financing and developing large-scale PV project development; navigating the red tape of its regulatory environment; playing the highly liquid PPA market; and making the best use of project hybridization.

More than ever, the event will highlight the potential of energy storage, which – pushed by dedicated tenders – is set to really become a big part of the Italian market.

With its traditional focus of uniting international players with local professionals, the Solarplaza Summit Italy – hosted on the 11th of July in Rome – will once again be the key platform to acquire the knowledge and connections crucial to succeeding in Italy’s solar market.

Info: Solarplaza Summit Italy

