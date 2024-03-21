INFODATA ENERGIA

RE-Source 2024

  21 Marzo 2024

CATEGORIE:

Amsterdam, 24-25 Ottobre 2024

RE-Source annual conference – European Platform for corporate renewable energy sourcing

The world’s largest gathering of renewable energy buyers takes place every year in Amsterdam.

With more markets opening up to the corporate renewable sourcing opportunity, RE-Source annual conference is the perfect platform to network, learn and do business with key players from both the buyer and supplier side.

What can you expect from the 2024 edition?

  • Network with 1400+ participants
  • Learn from and engage with 100+ senior political and industry speakers
  • Be a part of the 350+ prescheduled B2B meetings between clean energy buyers and suppliers
  • Connect with  350+ corporate clean energy buyers

Info: RE-Source

×