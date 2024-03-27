41st European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition is the world-renowned science-to-science and science-to-industry platform with a full and only focus on the global PV Solar sector.

In 2024, the EU PVSEC will be held in the ACV Austria Center Vienna, Vienna, Austria from 23 – 27 September 2024.

Last year’s event attracted over 1,800 participants from 60 countries and reinforced its position as global hub for PV research, development and networking.

In addition, the third PV Academy will be held on Sunday, 22nd September.

Info: SolarPower Europe