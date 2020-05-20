Ready to join Sungrow Smart Energy Virtual Show online?
The virtual show will be hosted in the week of June 15 (June 15-19), where you can check out the latest product portfolio and engage with industry players for more opportunities, insights and connections in a fully-immersive virtual venue at your fingertips while protecting your health and safety.
Wherever you are, you can be flexible to:
- Take a 360 degrees virtual tour of Sungrow booth
- See the newest and latest PV and ESS innovations for utility-scale, commercial and residential applications
- Attend training, private meetings, conferences with professionals and more
- Visit our one of a kind 30,000m² megafactory from the comfort of your work space
- Join actively and win a raffle prize daily