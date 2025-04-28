L’Università di Parma apre il corso di laurea magistrale in “Electric Vehicle Engineering”

The goal of the Inter-University Master’s degree in Electric vehicle engineering is to train engineers capable of operating in this new and promising field, with particular attention to fully electric solutions and to the mobility problems associated with them.

The course is taught completely in English with particular emphasis on both theoretical and practical contents, thanks to internships performed at the industrial partners’ premises and theses carried out in “Project Working” mode at university or industrial laboratories.