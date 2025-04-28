INFODATA ENERGIA

Home > Corso di laurea magistrale in “Electric Vehicle Engineering”

Corso di laurea magistrale in “Electric Vehicle Engineering”

  • 28 Aprile 2025

CATEGORIE:

L’Università di Parma apre il corso di laurea magistrale in “Electric Vehicle Engineering”

The increasing success of electric propulsion vehicles is causing disruptive changes to the automotive industry. In particular, new professional figures devoted to developing and integrating the main electrical components that go into the new generation of vehicles and motorbikes are needed.

The goal of the Inter-University Master’s degree in Electric vehicle engineering is to train engineers capable of operating in this new and promising field, with particular attention to fully electric solutions and to the mobility problems associated with them.

The course is taught completely in English with particular emphasis on both theoretical and practical contents, thanks to internships performed at the industrial partners’ premises and theses carried out in “Project Working” mode at university or industrial laboratories.

Ente: Università degli Studi di Parma; Joint degree with Università di Bologna, Università di Ferrara and Università di Modena e Reggio Emilia

Destinatari dell’avviso: possessori del diploma di laurea

Apertura avviso: n.d.

Chiusura avviso: n.d.

Inizio lezioni: n.d.

Informazioni: Università degli Studi di Parma – corso

