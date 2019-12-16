16 Dicembre 2019

Abu Dhabi, 13-16 Gennaio 2020

WFES is a global industry platform connecting business and innovation in energy, clean technology and efficiency for a sustainable future.

Acting as an enabler for Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, WFES inspires the transfer of ideas, technology and investment across borders and between the public and private sectors worldwide. WFES brings together specialist exhibitors, technologies, speakers and insights covering Energy and Efficiency, Water, Solar, Mobility, Waste and Green Buildings.

World Future Energy Summit 2020 will take place at Abu Dhabi National exhibition Center from 13 to 16 January.

Info: WFES 2020