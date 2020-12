24 Dicembre 2020

“Electric City” is a new onshore and offshore wind event, with participants from wind and beyond!

Heavy industry, mobility, district and domestic heating, storage, hybrids, hydrogen and many more are invited to join the conversation on how we build a clean economy.

This means new voices at the conference. It means new business partners and customers for you on the exhibition floor.

Info: Electric City 2021

