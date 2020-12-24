24 Dicembre 2020

Free Webinar – time: 11-12

Produced in-house by SolarPower Europe’s Market Intelligence team and with the support of national associations and corporate members, the annual report provides forecasts on solar market developments and policy trends for the coming 5 years. The webinar will provide a summary of the EU Market Outlook for Solar Power 2020-2024 with emphasis on:

Solar in the EU today

5-year solar market outlook for EU-27

Details on leading EU markets

Analysis of key solar trends with policy recommendations

Speaker: Michael Schmela, Executive Advisor, head of market intelligence and member of the leadership team, SolarPower Europe

Registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7185432043919014412

