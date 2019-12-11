The SolarPower Summit, on 25 March in Brussels, is SolarPower Europe’s annual flagship event and brings together over 300 industry representatives from all major energy players, as well as SMEs and a range of decision-makers from across the EU and beyond.

The event informs high-level political and business representatives about major strategic, political and market developments shaping the future of solar in Europe. The Summit is widely recognised as one of the most important energy events in Brussels.

The 2020 SolarPower Summit comes at a turning point for the European Union.

As a new political cycle starts, the President-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has announced that she will propose a European Green Deal in her first 100 days in office. This ambitious proposal aims to introduce a commitment into EU law to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

The Green Deal will reflect lessons learned from Europe’s 2020 climate and energy framework – to further the opportunities the energy transition brings: creating local jobs, supporting the competitiveness of EU businesses and securing Europe’s industrial leadership in solar and renewables.

The SolarPower Summit sets out to outline:

Solar’s contribution to the Green Deal for European citizens, regions and industries

How the EU can ensure the delivery of an ambitious, secure and just energy transition

The role of the EU’s Clean Energy Package to reach climate and energy targets by 2030

Info: www.solarpowersummit.org