Energy Trends 2025 organizza l’evento “Renewable Energy and Sustainable Development”

Lunedì 29 e martedì 30 settembre 2025

Energy Trends 2025 delightedly welcomes all the Researchers, Professors, Scientists, Business delegates, Entrepreneurs, Practitioners, Managers, and Students across the globe to join and renew their professional networking for the development of Sustainable future.

Energy Trends 2025 targets the audience with the theme of Role of Renewable Resources and Technological Advancements for Sustainable Future delivering advanced ecofriendly energy solutions for competitive advantage and cost savings in the progressive industrial and business sectors. This conference is more focused on sessions that will feature cutting edge presentations, special panel discussions, and livelier interaction with industry leaders and experts.

The conference will be held in Ramada by Wyndham Lisbon.

Per informazioni: Energy Trends