INFODATA ENERGIA

Rinnovabili elettriche: 60,7% (27 lug) - PUN: 99,51 €/MWh (29 lug) - Petrolio WTI: 65,88 $/b - Gas Eu TTF: 31,99 €/MWh - CO2: 70,88 €/ton
Abbonamento PRO
hbaleaderboardmaggio2025gif
TUTTE LE VOCI +
Categorie
Categorie

INFODATA ENERGIA

Rinnovabili elettriche: 60,7% (27 lug) - PUN: 99,51 €/MWh (29 lug) - Petrolio WTI: 65,88 $/b - Gas Eu TTF: 31,99 €/MWh - CO2: 70,88 €/ton
Logo QualEnergia
0
TUTTE LE VOCI +
Categorie
Most PopularNews
Home > Eventi >Renewable Energy and Sustainable Development

Renewable Energy and Sustainable Development

  • 28 Luglio 2025

CATEGORIE:

Lisbona, 29-30 Settembre 2025

ADV
image_pdfimage_print

Energy Trends 2025 organizza l’evento “Renewable Energy and Sustainable Development

Lunedì 29 e martedì 30 settembre 2025

Energy Trends 2025 delightedly welcomes all the Researchers, Professors, Scientists, Business delegates, Entrepreneurs, Practitioners, Managers, and Students across the globe to join and renew their professional networking for the development of Sustainable future.

Energy Trends 2025 targets the audience with the theme of Role of Renewable Resources and Technological Advancements for Sustainable Future delivering advanced ecofriendly energy solutions for competitive advantage and cost savings in the progressive industrial and business sectors. This conference is more focused on sessions that will feature cutting edge presentations, special panel discussions, and livelier interaction with industry leaders and experts.

The conference will be held in Ramada by Wyndham Lisbon.

Per informazioni: Energy Trends

Tutti gli eventi
TAGS:
Potrebbero interessarti
ADV

Ultimi articoli
  • 28 Luglio 2025
Quali scelte energetiche per l’industria sarda?
  • 28 Luglio 2025
Un progetto di storage ad aria compressa potenziato grazie alla gravità
  • 28 Luglio 2025
PRO
Incentivi rinnovabili in Italia: attesi a 9,6 miliardi nel 2025
  • 28 Luglio 2025
Opportunità e sfide dell’agrivoltaico: il video del convegno di Italia Solare
  • 28 Luglio 2025
PRO
Basse temperature per efficientare il riscaldamento
  • 28 Luglio 2025
PRO
Batterie residenziali, un mercato europeo a più velocità
  • 28 Luglio 2025
PRO
In Molise contributi ai giovani agricoltori per efficienza energetica e rinnovabili
  • 25 Luglio 2025
Che fine ha fatto il recepimento della direttiva Case green?
  • 25 Luglio 2025
PRO
Certificati bianchi, il decreto firmato

News dalle aziende

News dalle aziende

Tutte le News dalle Aziende

Banner 300 x 250 sopra eventi

ADV

Blocco Rubriche-Documenti

Blocco Documenti-Rubriche

Banner laterale sotto prossimi eventi

Prossimi eventi

PROSSIMI EVENTI

Tutti gli eventi

Banner corso

Ultimi articoli

QualEnergia.it

Il portale web che analizza mercati e scenari
per accelerare la decarbonizzazione dell'economia.


Editore: Qualenergia srl
Via Genova, 23 – 00184 Roma
P.IVA 12597301006
REA 1387046

MENU
PER LE AZIENDE

Promuovi la tua Azienda su QualEnergia.it.
Scrivi a: [email protected]

Qualenergia è testata registrata presso Tribunale Civile di Roma Sezione per la Stampa Registrazione n. 316/2007 del 19/7/2007

Editore di QualEnergia.it: Qualenergia srl
Via Genova 23 - 00184 Roma
P.IVA 12597301006
Numero di iscrizione ROC: 38552

È vietata la riproduzione di articoli pubblicati su QualEnergia.it senza espressa autorizzazione scritta della redazione.

® 2025 QualEnergia.it | Note legali e Privacy | Cookie Policy | Termini e Condizioni

×
0
    0
    Carrello
    Il tuo carrello è vuotoRitorna agli abbonamenti
    Continua
    Privacy Policy Cookie Policy