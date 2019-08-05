5 Agosto 2019

Guangzhou, 16-18 Agosto 2019

The 11th Guangzhou International Solar Photovoltaic Exhibition 2019

Exhibition Scope

Photovoltaic Production Equipment: silicon rod silicon block silicon ingot production equipment, silicon wafer production equipment, battery production equipment, solar panels/modules production equipment, film version of the battery production equipment, and etc.

Production Technology & Research Equipment: photovoltaic cells, related PV components, PV raw material, PV project and system, and etc.

Solar Application Products: solar street lamp, lawn lamp, yard lamp, beacon lights, agricultural insecticide lamps, chargers, lights, traffic warning lights and other solar information display screen.

Information: www.pvguangzhou.com