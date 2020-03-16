16 Marzo 2020

Intersolar Europe is the world’s leading exhibition for the solar industry and takes place annually at the Messe München exhibition center in Munich, Germany.

The event’s exhi­bition and conference both focus on the areas of photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies, solar plants, as well as grid infrastructure and solutions for the integration of renewable energy.

Since being founded more than 28 years ago, Intersolar has become the most important industry platform for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and partners of the solar industry.

Info: Intersolar