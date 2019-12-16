16 Dicembre 2019

Madrid, 26 Febbraio-1 Marzo 2020

Genera 2020 will be held from 26. February to 1 March 2020 in Feria de Madrid and will, once again, be one of the main meeting and business points with regard to renewable energy and energy efficiency in Spain.

The different and numerous technical workshops, organized by the industry’s main organizations and companies, will offer a very broad vision of the current situation of the different fields making up the renewable energies and energy efficiency sector.

Furthermore, the Genera Forum will be again the space chosen by companies to explain their innovations and services.

Info: Genera 2020