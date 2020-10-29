29 Ottobre 2020

Future of Renewables Virtual

Digital Conference & Exhibition

Reuters Events: Future of Renewables Global will unite policy makers and top thought leadership on one stage and unfurl the green recovery playbook. Shedding light on where the most lucrative opportunities await, whether it be the expansion of infrastructure, the electrification of end use sectors or decarbonising the way we do business. Therefore, charting the path for the energy majors of tomorrow.

The stage is set for energy leaders to steer us into a new world. Opportunity exists to reimagine, recreate and redefine our society in a new and greener image with renewable energy at it’s beating heart.

