21 Maggio 2020

Webinar on 28 May 2020 at 2PM GMT/UTC

The International Solar Energy Society presents this webinar on floating solar photovoltaics in collaboration with the Global Solar Council (GSC).

Floating solar photovoltaics, or FPV, are an emerging concept that make use of a portion of surface water bodies for siting grid-tied solar energy systems. As PV system prices fall and reliability improves, there is more and more pressure to find suitable sites for grid-tied centralized systems, especially in areas where land use is a critical restraint, and FPV offers an attractive alternative to land-based systems.

This webinar will provide an overview by FPV experts of recent work that has been done to assess the global and regional FPV potentials, and testing of system concepts, and present examples of successful projects already in place.

The webinar will last for 2 hours and include presentations from international experts on the topic of floating solar photovoltaics and will also include a 30 min Q/A session for the audience!

