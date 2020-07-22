22 Luglio 2020

EuroSun 2020 – International Conference on Solar Energy for Buildings and Industry

Event organised by International Solar Energy Society (ISES)

EuroSun 2020 offers a platform to discuss the latest developments with leading solar energy experts as well as policy makers and industry representatives.

The programme includes distinguished keynote speakers in plenary sessions, specialists meetings in breakout sessions and poster exhibitions as well as social events where you will have the opportunity to network, meet old friends and to make new ones.

Info: https://pcoconvin.eventsair.com/eurosun20/programme