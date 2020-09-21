21 Settembre 2020

European Bioenergy Future (EBF) provides a unique opportunity for those who want to be part of the main discussion on the future of the sector.

This November, both industry and policy players will meet once again, to provide bioenergy professionals with long-term perspectives on the future of bioenergy. EBF truly is where market meets policy.

This year’s conference will explore the future of the bioenergy sector focusing on the prospective legislation’s that are set to define the way forward for the industry.

From understanding whether the Green Deal is an opportunity for bioenergy to understanding how sustainability has the potential to become an asset for the bio-economy market; these are just a few questions that will be raised.

A live panel featuring a selection of leading industry experts from EU representatives to leading industry specialists from boiler manufacturers through to bio-fuel producers.

Info: EBF 2020