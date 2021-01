8 Gennaio 2021

2nd Annual E-Talia Summit, taking place virtually from 23 to 24 February 2021.

E-Talia Summit is Italy’s premium energy transition congress for accelerating the decarbonisation of the energy market.

This year you can join virtual platform and gain access to over 25+ hours of live and on-demand content and hear from over 60 leading renewable energy experts.

Info: E-Talia Summit

