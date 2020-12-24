24 Dicembre 2020

Bioenergy Europe welcomes you to join this public webinar taking place on Tuesday 26th January 2021. Join the report authors as they explore and discuss the most significant findings of 2020 in relation to the sector within the EU, analysing extracted data from the seven Statistical Reports

This 1-hour webinar is FREE of charge and will take place on Tuesday 26th January 2021 from 16h to 17h (CET).

For more information about this event, please contact Market Intelligence Director, Cristina Calderón.

Info: Bioenergy Europe

