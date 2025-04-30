INFODATA ENERGIA

Rinnovabili elettriche: 52,1% (29 apr) - PUN: 62,48 €/MWh (1 mag) - Petrolio WTI: 59,89 $/b - Gas Eu TTF: 31,86 €/MWh - CO2: 64,85 €/ton
Abbonamento PRO
netzerobannerctaottieni-il-tuo-pass728x90pxquale-energia-gif
TUTTE LE VOCI +
Categorie
Categorie

INFODATA ENERGIA

Rinnovabili elettriche: 52,1% (29 apr) - PUN: 62,48 €/MWh (1 mag) - Petrolio WTI: 59,89 $/b - Gas Eu TTF: 31,86 €/MWh - CO2: 64,85 €/ton
Logo QualEnergia
0
TUTTE LE VOCI +
Categorie
Most PopularNews
Home > Corso di laurea magistrale in “Management for energy and environmental transition”

Corso di laurea magistrale in “Management for energy and environmental transition”

  • 30 Aprile 2025

CATEGORIE:

ADV
image_pdfimage_print

L’Università di Genova apre il corso di laurea magistrale in “Management for energy and environmental transition”

The objective of the postgraduate course in Management for Energy and Environmental Transition (MEET) is to train future managers and make them experts of the energy and ecological transition. Thanks to their knowledge in the fields of economics, accounting, market assessment, and regulation, our graduates will be highly skilled professionals in corporate sustainability. The occupational profile is aligned with the new challenges of the energy and ecological transition, as defined by European and national strategies.

EnteUniversità degli studi di Genova

Destinatari dell’avviso: possessori del diploma di laurea

Apertura avviso: n.d.

Chiusura avviso: n.d.

Inizio lezioni: n.d.

InformazioniUniversità degli studi di Genova

TORNA ALL’ARCHIVIO

TAGS:
Potrebbero interessarti
ADV

Ultimi articoli
  • 30 Aprile 2025
“La formazione energetica in Italia”: nuova rubrica per orientarsi tra competenze, corsi e professioni
  • 30 Aprile 2025
Bonus climatizzatori 2025, la guida alle detrazioni
  • 30 Aprile 2025
Niente Superbonus con Cilas incompleta, ma si può rimediare
  • 30 Aprile 2025
Centrali a carbone, il peso dei finanziamenti cinesi ai Brics
  • 30 Aprile 2025
PRO
Transizione 5.0 e autoconsumo, nuovi documenti dal Gse
  • 30 Aprile 2025
PRO
Moduli fotovoltaici a eterogiunzione con il 90% in meno di argento
  • 30 Aprile 2025
PRO
Friuli, contributi per progetti di ricerca e sviluppo in transizione energetica

News dalle aziende

News dalle aziende

Tutte le News dalle Aziende

Banner 300 x 250 sopra eventi

Blocco Rubriche-Documenti

Blocco Documenti-Rubriche

Banner laterale sotto prossimi eventi

Prossimi eventi

PROSSIMI EVENTI

Tutti gli eventi

Banner corso

Ultimi articoli

QualEnergia.it

Il portale web che analizza mercati e scenari
per accelerare la decarbonizzazione dell'economia.


Editore: Qualenergia srl
Via Genova, 23 – 00184 Roma
P.IVA 12597301006
REA 1387046

MENU
PER LE AZIENDE

Promuovi la tua Azienda su QualEnergia.it.
Scrivi a: [email protected]

Qualenergia è testata registrata presso Tribunale Civile di Roma Sezione per la Stampa Registrazione n. 316/2007 del 19/7/2007

Editore di QualEnergia.it: Qualenergia srl
Via Genova 23 - 00184 Roma
P.IVA 12597301006
Numero di iscrizione ROC: 38552

È vietata la riproduzione di articoli pubblicati su QualEnergia.it senza espressa autorizzazione scritta della redazione.

® 2025 QualEnergia.it | Note legali e Privacy | Cookie Policy | Termini e Condizioni

×
0
    0
    Carrello
    Il tuo carrello è vuotoRitorna agli abbonamenti
    Continua
    Privacy Policy Cookie Policy