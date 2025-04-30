L’Università di Genova apre il corso di laurea magistrale in “Management for energy and environmental transition”

The objective of the postgraduate course in Management for Energy and Environmental Transition (MEET) is to train future managers and make them experts of the energy and ecological transition. Thanks to their knowledge in the fields of economics, accounting, market assessment, and regulation, our graduates will be highly skilled professionals in corporate sustainability. The occupational profile is aligned with the new challenges of the energy and ecological transition, as defined by European and national strategies.

Ente: Università degli studi di Genova

Destinatari dell’avviso: possessori del diploma di laurea

Apertura avviso: n.d.

Chiusura avviso: n.d.

Inizio lezioni: n.d.

Informazioni: Università degli studi di Genova

