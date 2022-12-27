When it comes to energy, the world is changing rapidly. We have a lot to take stock of. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has changed the dynamic of the European energy debate. Clean, home-grown renewables are the name of the game. That means more wind, more customers, closer cooperation, and more opportunities for our industry.

The EU now want wind to go from 190 GW today to 510 GW by 2030. We were already gearing up to deliver the targets set under the European Green Deal – now we’ve got to help deliver an energy secure Europe too. The stakes have never been higher.

When it comes to wind power, Denmark is one of Europe’s shining lights. The country is a global leader in the field, for both onshore and offshore wind. And a showcase for what we do best as an industry.