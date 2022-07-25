25 Luglio 2022

Wind industry representatives from around the world are coming to Hamburg this autumn, from 27-30 September. And WindEurope will be there – along with 1,400 exhibitors and 35,000 attendees. Together with BWE and VDMA, we’ll be running the New Horizons stage on the exhibition floor – one of the four content stages at the fair.

And we’ll be hosting sessions – covering the supply chain, regional updates, PPAs, investment trends, floating wind and renewable hydrogen.

You can see the full list of exhibitors here. And if you’d still like to book a stand, you can do so here.

Info: WindEnergy Hamburg

Potrebbe interessarti anche: