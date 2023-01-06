6 Gennaio 2023

The energy security finish line is in sight and Europe is equipped with an EU Solar Strategy. But to implement the historic solar expansion we need, we still have hurdles to overcome.

How do we make the leap to Europe’s solar terawatt age? The race is on. Get ready for solar.

Taking place in Brussels on 8-9 March, SolarPower Europe’s flagship event will bring together high-level industry representatives and decision-makers to discuss the major strategic, political and market developments that are getting Europe ready for solar.

