24 Giugno 2023

c/o NH Collection Roma Vittorio Veneto – Corso d’Italia, 1

Explore the opportunities paired with realizing Italy’s 2030 renewables targets

Financing Large-Scale PV | Activating PNNR funds | Permitting & policy

Evento in lingua inglese con traduzione simultanea in italiano

The Solarplaza Summit Italy gathers key influential global and local players and offers market insights from inspirational speakers, and extended networking opportunities for business in the Italian PV market.

Italy has set a very ambitious target to reach by 2030. At the ‘Solarplaza Summit Italy’, we will cover how this can be achieved, as well as the latest industry trends, the expected government support measures and the latest technological innovations.

Join us as we dive into topics such as the repowering of large-scale PV plants; the development of the financing environment at a national level; and the solutions proposed to continue unlocking the potential of the Italian PV market.

