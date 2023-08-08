8 Agosto 2023

Italia Solare organizza l’evento “Solarplaza Summit Floating PV”

17,35

Supportive regulations in Italy, Germany and Portugal have further accelerated the expansion of floating solar PV projects throughout Europe. However, with complex and highly-specific technical and O&M (think: avian menace) demands, and high CAPEX & OPEX costs, serious challenges remain in keeping the FPV business case afloat. How can we continue to ride this wave of success and ensure floating photovoltaics continue their expansion and maturation throughout Europe?

L’evento si svolgerà in presenza presso Palazzo Brancaccio, Viale del Monte Oppio 7, a Roma.

