8 Agosto 2023

Italia Solare organizza l’evento “Solarplaza Summit AGRI-PV”

19

Considering the ever-growing demand, rising temperatures, extreme weather conditions as well as land and water scarcity, how can we ensure that our global food and clean energy systems are resilient and future-proof? Agri-PV presents a highly promising dual land-use solution.

Deploying it on just 1% of the world’s cropland could generate the entire global electricity demand, supporting the energy transition. However, seeds of doubt remain – agrivoltaics remains a relatively new application, raising questions about the available technical solutions, project examples, business models, and administrative challenges.

L’evento si svolgerà in presenza presso Palazzo Brancaccio, Viale del Monte Oppio 7, a Roma.

Potrebbe interessarti anche: