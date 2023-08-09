9 Agosto 2023

Europe has made significant strides in establishing groundbreaking policies to scale renewable hydrogen that has the potential to revolutionise hard-to-electrify sectors and drive deep decarbonisation.

However, despite these advancements, renewable hydrogen is facing a major hurdle: the cost compared to existing technologies.

Bridging the cost gap of renewable hydrogen will be crucial for Europe to accelerate its deployment. Equally important will be the need to build strong value chains in Europe.

The event will be held at the Radisson Collection Hotel Grand Place in Brussels for an unique event where CEOs from leading European companies and top EU policymakers will gather for high-level discussions shaping the energy landscape of tomorrow.

Info: Renewable Hydrogen Summit

