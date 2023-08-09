9 Agosto 2023

Renewable Energy Forum Africa (REFA) is the new annual conference organized by AFSIA and SolarPower Europe to promote investment in renewables on the African continent.

The event is supported by GET.invest, a European programme which aims to mobilise investment in decentralised renewable energy, supported by the European Union, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and Austria.

Building on the success of prior events, this new edition promises to bring even more experts together, address more topical discussions and allow for more unparalleled meeting opportunities in Nairobi from 4 till 6 October 2023 at the Sarit Expo Center.

It will be the place to meet for all renewable energy stakeholders of the African continent bringing under one roof institutional and private investors, project developers, policy makers, energy utilities, regulators, corporates and the most influential energy sector decision makers.

Info: REFA

Potrebbe interessarti anche: