15 Novembre 2022

Although the Photovoltaic-Thermal (PVT) technology is new in the market, it has already been proven reliable and efficient in providing both renewable heat and electricity.

Solar Heat Europe organizes an online event on December 13th from 10:30 to 12:00 CET to learn more about this technology and its current impact on the energy transition.

This webinar will present the PVT technology and bring concrete examples of how it is being used today.

