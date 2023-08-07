Event organized by Eurelectric (Bruxelles, Sparks – Rue Ravenstein 60)



In the wake of the recent energy crisis that has left a lasting impact on industries, consumers, and utilities, there is a pressing need to shift our focus towards electrification and work towards achieving ambitious decarbonisation targets set for 2030 and 2040.

This event will provide a platform to reflect on the progress made thus far and explore the challenges that lie ahead on the path to electrification and energy independence. The list of speakers will be announced soon. In addition, Eurelectric will present a new business intelligence tool at the event.

This advanced digital solution provides real-time energy data, giving you a competitive edge in the ever-changing energy landscape.

Info: Eurelectric