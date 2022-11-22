22 Novembre 2022

Intersolar Europe is the world’s leading exhibition for the solar industry. Under the motto “Connecting solar business,” manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and project planners and developers from around the world meet in Munich every year to discuss the latest developments and trends, explore innovations firsthand and meet potential new customers.

Intersolar Europe takes place as part of The smarter E Europe parallel to the three energy exhibitions ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe at Messe München from June 14–16, 2023.

Conference: 13-14 Giugno 2023 (ICM München)

Information: Intersolar Europe

