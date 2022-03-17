17 Marzo 2022

Intersolar Europe, the world’s leading exhibition for the solar industry, welcomes plans for a solar industry acceleration package which was recently announced by German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck.

Thanks to the goals set by the newly appointed German government to reach an installed PV capacity of 200 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, Germany continues on its path to becoming the leading PV market in Europe.

The international solar industry will meet on May 11–13, 2022, at Intersolar Europe in Munich.

Conference Programme (10-11 maggio)

Info: Intersolar Europe

