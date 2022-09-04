4 Settembre 2022

Salone dei Partecipanti, Palazzo Koch, via Nazionale 91 – Roma

Banca d’Italia is organizing a workshop to present the findings of a research project on the effects of climate change on the Italian economy, which includes papers on its physical impact on sectors, markets and socio-economic outcomes as well as studies on the effectiveness of environmental policies.

The event will take place in hybrid form on October 3 and 4 2022 and will feature an high-level policy panel on the options and the obstacles ahead for the decarbonization process.

PROGRAMMA (pdf)

Potrebbe interessarti anche: