12 Ottobre 2022

La European Alliance to Save Energy organizza il webinar “European Energy Efficiency Day“

Giovedì, 13 ottobre 2022 – ore 9-18,15

The European Energy Efficiency Day first edition will bring together leading policymakers, business players, civil society organisations and energy experts. Our goal is to create a new, unique platform to explore cost efficient and socially fair decarbonisation solutions and increasing awareness on energy savings as the way forward to achieve the EU Green Deal.

Agenda and registrations: European Alliance to Save Energy

