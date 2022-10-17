17 Ottobre 2022

European Bioenergy Future (EBF2022) conference, taking place on 22-23 November.

The conference will be held in person at the Steigenberger Wiltcher Hotel, located on the Avenue Louise shopping promenade in the heart of Brussels.

EBF2022 provides a unique opportunity for those who want to be part of the main debate on the future of the sector.

The conference will once again bring together industry and policy players to provide bioenergy professionals with a long-term perspective on the future of bioenergy. EBF2022 is where market meets policy.

The event will cover a variety of topics, including:

Sustainability criteria for bioenergy (REDIII revision update)

Current EU legislation, including REPowerEU

Supply of pellets and wood chips

The role of intermediate bioenergy carriers – MUSIC workshop

Multi-stakeholder vision of the fossil-free future of energy intensive industries – RE4Industry workshop

Programme (pdf)

Potrebbe interessarti anche: